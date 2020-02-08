Global  

Theresa Villiers: Boris Johnson axes environment secretary in post-Brexit cabinet reshuffle

Independent Thursday, 13 February 2020
Environment secretary Theresa Villiers has been sacked from the cabinet to "make way for someone new" as Boris Johnson reshuffles his top team.
News video: Storm Ciara: More than 500 properties flooded in torrential rain

Storm Ciara: More than 500 properties flooded in torrential rain 00:58

 More than 500 properties are believed to have been flooded during Storm Ciara, according to the Environment Secretary, with the number expected to rise further. Theresa Villiers said between 40 and 80 millimetres of rain had fallen within 24 hours across much of northern England. She noted the...

Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins [Video]Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins

Julian Smith has been sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary as Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins. He was the first casualty, with Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom then also losing their positions.

Leadsom remains tight-lipped over cabinet future [Video]Leadsom remains tight-lipped over cabinet future

Andrea Leadsom refused to be drawn over her future as a government minister when questioned outside her home in central London as she left for work. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to..

Julian Smith: Boris Johnson sacks Northern Ireland secretary in cabinet reshuffle

First victim of a ministerial shake-up expected to claim number of casualties as prime minister reshapes government after Brexit
Independent

Andrea Leadsom warns Boris Johnson as women face Cabinet axe

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom has issued a thinly-veiled warning to Boris Johnson not to slash the number of female ministers in his Cabinet reshuffle.
Belfast Telegraph

Hedge_Fund_Mgr

Former Hedge Fund Manager RT @Brexit: Leaving Boris Johnson's top team: • Andrea Leadsom, Business Sec • Theresa Villiers, Environment Sec • Julian Smith, N Ireland… 3 seconds ago

BryantPopping

Bryant Popping Otieno RT @BBCPolitics: Theresa Villiers sacked as environment secretary in Boris Johnson's cabinet #reshuffle "What the prime minister giveth,… 4 minutes ago

thedailywake

DAILY WAKE® 🇺🇸 Theresa Villiers: Boris Johnson axes environment secretary in post-Brexit cabinet reshuffle https://t.co/jsc7hy3VUf https://t.co/w61HyCTUMH 9 minutes ago

wrafter_colin

Colin Wrafter RT @_StephenCastle: It's a pre Valentine Day's mini massacre as Boris Johnson sacks Northern Ireland secretary, Julian Smith, attorney gene… 10 minutes ago

politicshome

PoliticsHome UPDATE: Environment secretary Theresa Villiers and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox have also been sacked by the PM https://t.co/hI3Q3tWCVY 12 minutes ago

JWillieii

Joseph R. Willie, II RT @Brexit: Theresa Villiers confirms she has been sacked as Environment Secretary Updates on Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle: https:/… 13 minutes ago

PhilDurling100

Philip Durling RT @LBC: Cabinet #reshuffle update: ❌ Julian Smith ❌ Chris Skidmore ❌ Esther McVey ❌ Andrea Leadsom ❌ Theresa Villiers ❌ Geoffrey Cox Fol… 16 minutes ago

