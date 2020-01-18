Global  

UK weather – live: Britain braces for Storm Dennis as snow and rain look set to disrupt travel

Independent Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Follow here for all the latest updates
News video: Storm Dennis to strike just a week after Ciara

Storm Dennis to strike just a week after Ciara 00:48

 The fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season, Dennis, is set to bring a second consecutive weekend of wet and windy weather after Ciara struck the UK with winds of up to 97mph. Gusts of 50mph are expected, with more than 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations, the Met Office...

Storm Ciara Batters UK [Video]Storm Ciara Batters UK

With disruptions set to continue, Storm Ciara left more than 20,000 without power in the UK over Sunday night. Parts of the country were hit by blizzards, leaving 20cm of snow.

Icy Travel Concerns Continue [Video]Icy Travel Concerns Continue

Icing concerns remain as cold air is slow to lift out of the region.

Snow and ice to disrupt traffic ahead of Storm Dennis

Snow and ice could cause travel disruption on Wednesday before Britain is struck by another burst of heavy rain and gales from Storm Dennis over the weekend.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Independent

Storm Dennis to bring snow to UK sparking travel chaos this weekend - the weather forecast for Birmingham

Storm Dennis to bring snow to UK sparking travel chaos this weekend - the weather forecast for BirminghamBirmingham is in the middle of a yellow weather warning from the Met Office, with an alert over wind on Saturday, February 15
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Western GazetteDaily Record

