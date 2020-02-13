Global  

Cabinet reshuffle: Julian Smith and Andrea Leadsom among early casualties

BBC Local News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- Geoffrey Cox, Andrea Leadsom and Julian Smith are out as Boris Johnson begins cabinet reshuffle.
Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins [Video]Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins

Julian Smith has been sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary as Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins. He was the first casualty, with Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom then also losing their positions.

Julian Smith speaks before being sacked from government [Video]Julian Smith speaks before being sacked from government

Julian Smith has been sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary. Before the announcement, Mr Smith was asked by a reporter if he was concerned that he might lose his position in the cabinet. Report by..

Johnson culls ministers from top team as he looks to the future

Julian Smith was unceremoniously dumped as Northern Ireland secretary, Andrea Leadsom was sacked as business secretary and Theresa Villiers lost her job as...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Reuters

Julian Smith: Boris Johnson sacks Northern Ireland secretary in cabinet reshuffle

First victim of a ministerial shake-up expected to claim number of casualties as prime minister reshapes government after Brexit
Independent Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphReuters

