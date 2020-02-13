Cabinet reshuffle: Julian Smith and Andrea Leadsom among early casualties

Julian Smith has been sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary as Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins. He was the first casualty, with Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom then also losing their positions.

