Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom brutally sacked by Boris Johnson in Cabinet reshuffle

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom brutally sacked by Boris Johnson in Cabinet reshuffleMcVey said she was "very sorry" to have been sacked as housing minister.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor [Video]Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor

Sajid Javid has dramatically quit as Chancellor in a row with Boris Johnson over his closest aides.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

PM arrives back at Downing Street after Parliament meetings [Video]PM arrives back at Downing Street after Parliament meetings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived back at 10 Downing Street after meeting with ministers at his office in the Palace of Westminster as a full cabinet reshuffle takes place. Report by Blairm...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cabinet reshuffle: Julian Smith and Andrea Leadsom among early casualties

BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- Geoffrey Cox, Andrea Leadsom and Julian Smith are out as Boris Johnson begins cabinet reshuffle.
BBC Local News

Andrea Leadsom warns Boris Johnson as women face Cabinet axe

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom has issued a thinly-veiled warning to Boris Johnson not to slash the number of female ministers in his Cabinet reshuffle.
Belfast Telegraph

dance_daffodil

Emily Smith#NHSLove#GTTO RT @db_webb: At least temporarily, the sacking of Andrea Leadsom and Esther McVey means the collective IQ of the cabinet has risen, margina… 53 seconds ago

MorpheusThink

Canada++ or WTO! RT @Smileygirl19681: Ever get the feeling we’ve been played? Remainers being put in the House Of Lords & Brexiteers being sacked from Cabi… 1 minute ago

jonnyfrost

jonnyfrost RT @AndrewJMullen: Brexiteers Andrea Leadsom & Esther McVey are already gone. Didn’t @BorisJohnson learn anything abt the past 3 yrs? This… 2 minutes ago

mara_bakery

Mary Mara's Kitten Bakery #HowDareYou! RT @SocialistVoice: Cabinet reshuffle live: Boris Johnson sacks eight ministers in brutal cull Prime Minister is reshuffling his top team… 2 minutes ago

realredlobster

The Real Red Lobster RT @Cornwall4EU: Don't be fooled by the sacking of Andrea Leadsom and Esther McVey. Boris Johnson has a deep pool of stupidity, cupidity &… 2 minutes ago

joyfaithnhope

Be Happy N Smile ⭐⭐⭐ Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @SunPolitics: Boris Johnson sacks Andrea Leadsom, Esther McVey and Geoffrey Cox in brutal Cabinet reshuffle https://t.co/n1y1lyh0Ph 3 minutes ago

JonTuckett

Jon Tuckett RT @tnewtondunn: So, PM heading back to No10 - looks to have sacked five from the Cabinet: Julian Smith, Andrea Leadsom, Esther McVey, Ther… 3 minutes ago

Jackied15846926

Jackie davies RT @stevebrookstein: Boris Johnson got rid of Andrea Leadsom and Esther McVey. He's not a complete idiot then. Well done son! 😂 3 minutes ago

