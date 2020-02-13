Global  

Cornwall MP George Eustice said to become environment secretary on Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle

The Cornishman Thursday, 13 February 2020
Cornwall MP George Eustice said to become environment secretary on Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffleHe longstanding Brexiteer who represents Camborne, Redruth and Hayle has been a minister in the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
