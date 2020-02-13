Cornwall MP George Eustice said to become environment secretary on Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle



Recent related videos from verified sources Prime minister appoints new ministers to cabinet Suella Braverman, George Eustice, Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Stephen Barclay have all become cabinet ministers in Boris Johnson’s latest reshuffle. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:24Published 2 hours ago Boris Johnson's reshuffle: How does his Cabinet look? A guide to Boris Johnson's new-look Cabinet after his post-Brexit reshuffle, with Rishi Sunak replacing Sajid Javid as Chancellor. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published 17 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources Johnson culls ministers from top team as he looks to the future Julian Smith was unceremoniously dumped as Northern Ireland secretary, Andrea Leadsom was sacked as business secretary and Theresa Villiers lost her job as...

Belfast Telegraph 7 hours ago



Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak named new British finance minister Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak was appointed as the UK's new finance minister on Thursday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Cabinet reshuffle. Sunak,...

Zee News 4 hours ago



