Big Ben repairs over budget by nearly £19 million

Wales Online Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Big Ben repairs over budget by nearly £19 millionThe increase has been put down to the discovery of extensive Second World War bomb damage, asbestos and pollution
Recent related news from verified sources

UK's Big Ben tower more badly damaged by Nazi bombs than thought

Britain's Big Ben tower at the Houses of Parliament was more badly damaged by German bombs during World War Two than originally thought, experts said on...
Reuters

