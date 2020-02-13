Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Bill Turnbull warns ‘the beast might be unleashed’ as he returns to breakfast TV

Bill Turnbull warns ‘the beast might be unleashed’ as he returns to breakfast TV

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Bill Turnbull has warned that “the beast might be unleashed” when he makes his return to breakfast television after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.