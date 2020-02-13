Bill Turnbull warns ‘the beast might be unleashed’ as he returns to breakfast TV Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Bill Turnbull has warned that “the beast might be unleashed” when he makes his return to breakfast television after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this