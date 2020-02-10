Global  

Marvel director Taika Waititi on whether or not he’ll explore Valkyrie’s sexuality in upcoming Thor film

PinkNews Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Marvel director Taika Waititi has said he is “comfortable” to explore Valkyrie’s sexuality in Thor: Love and Thunder, but will take his lead from actor Tessa Thompson. When asked by Variety if he would like Valkyrie to be explicitly queer in the upcoming film, Waititi replied: “I think so.”...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Taika Waititi: Playing Hitler In 'Jojo Rabbit' Was 'Lunacy'

Taika Waititi: Playing Hitler In 'Jojo Rabbit' Was 'Lunacy' 00:36

 Taika Waititi wrote and directed the Oscar award-winning movie 'Jojo Rabbit,' set in Nazi Germany. He also stars as an imaginary Adolf Hitler who the main character talks to. According to Business Insider, it took almost five years to get the script greenlit by Fox Searchlight. Waititi said the first...

