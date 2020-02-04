Global  

Boris Johnson picks minister to oversee troubled climate change summit

Independent Thursday, 13 February 2020
Boris Johnson has finally picked a minister to oversee this year's troubled climate change summit, appointing Alok Sharma to the role.
Britain to bring forward ban on new petrol and diesel cars

Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, five years earlier than planned, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say on Tuesday as he...
PM ‘committed’ to UN climate summit in Glasgow despite London fallback option

Boris Johnson remains committed to hosting a major UN climate summit in Glasgow, Downing Street said as it emerged a London venue is being lined up as a fallback...
