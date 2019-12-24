|
Boris Johnson’s declaration about Mustique holiday ‘correct’
|
|
Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Boris Johnson’s free luxury Caribbean holiday was properly declared, the businessman who arranged the £15,000 accommodation on the island of Mustique has said.
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
UK PM Johnson shares his Christmas message
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson singled out NHS, the police and military staff for praise in his Christmas message, released on Tuesday.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this