Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Slowthai apologises to Katherine Ryan for his ‘shameful actions’ at NME Awards

Slowthai apologises to Katherine Ryan for his ‘shameful actions’ at NME Awards

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Rapper Slowthai has apologised to Katherine Ryan for his behaviour on stage for which he was criticised at the NME Awards.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Slowthai restrained by security after confrontation with fan at NME Awards [Video]Slowthai restrained by security after confrontation with fan at NME Awards

British rapper Slowthai was filmed being restrained by several security guards after a heated confrontation with a fan during the NME Awards on February 12. The musician had been making sexual..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:16Published

Slowthai causes a scene at NME Awards [Video]Slowthai causes a scene at NME Awards

Slowthai threw a glass into the crowd and had to be held back by security at the NME Awards on Wednesday (12.02.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Slowthai sprays champagne and moons audience at NME Awards

Rapper Slowthai kicked off the NME Awards with a raucous performance that saw him spraying champagne around the room and mooning the audience.
Belfast Telegraph

Slowthai apologises for 'shameful' behaviour towards Katherine Ryan at NME Awards

Rapper was accused of misogyny by an audience member, who he proceeded to throw a glass of wine at
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.