Slowthai apologises to Katherine Ryan for his ‘shameful actions’ at NME Awards

Rapper Slowthai has apologised to Katherine Ryan for his behaviour on stage for which he was criticised at the NME Awards.



Slowthai sprays champagne and moons audience at NME Awards Rapper Slowthai kicked off the NME Awards with a raucous performance that saw him spraying champagne around the room and mooning the audience.

Slowthai apologises for 'shameful' behaviour towards Katherine Ryan at NME Awards Rapper was accused of misogyny by an audience member, who he proceeded to throw a glass of wine at

