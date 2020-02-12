Love Island's Shaughna tells Luke M how she feels - and Demi is fuming

Shaughna's shock dumping came as Luke M had to choose between her and Demi in last night's recoupling - opting to pursue his relationship with Demi

Love Island recoupling set to rock the villa as Demi and Shaughna fight over Luke M Tonight's episode will see Finn receive a text announcing that another recoupling is around the corner and the boys will be choosing who they want to couple up...

Tamworth Herald 1 week ago



