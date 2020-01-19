Global  

Michelle Visage might be getting her very own Drag Race spin-off on the BBC

PinkNews Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Michelle Visage has reportedly filmed a pilot for a brand new BBC Three show. The new show, which has the working title Get Off Your Ass, was described as a “celebrity chat show with a makeover format” by Deadline. Visage reportedly filmed the pilot in late January with Drag Race UK executive producer Bruce...
