Pete Davidson still thinks it’s OK to make jokes about gay people. Yes, really

PinkNews Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Pete Davidson said he’s “like, all for the gayness, you know” while making a joke about gay dudes “that’ll like, run up on your girlfriend and, like, squeeze her boobs”. The Saturday Night Live comic pops jokes at the LGBT+ community’s expense in his debut Netflix special, Pete...
