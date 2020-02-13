Rebekah Vardy says stress of Coleen Rooney spat left her in hospital

Global  

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Rebekah Vardy has said the stress of her public dispute with Coleen Rooney caused her to have severe anxiety attacks and she “ended up in hospital three times”.
Rebekah Vardy breaks down sobbing over Coleen Rooney feud on Loose Women

Appearing on Loose Women today, the wife of Leicester City FC star Jamie Vardy, branded the row the ‘worst time of her life’
Tamworth Herald

