Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Man accused of Lyra McKee murder appears in court

Man accused of Lyra McKee murder appears in court

FT.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Supporters of Paul McIntyre clash with police outside courtroom in Northern Ireland
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Man charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee

Man charged with murder of journalist Lyra McKee 00:35

 A man has been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee. Ms McKee was shot dead by dissident republicans in Londonderry in April. The New IRA said it carried out the killing. The 52-year-old man charged with murder will appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Easton man guilty of 1st-degree murder [Video]Easton man guilty of 1st-degree murder

After more than a week of testimony and close to half a dozen outbursts in court, the trial of an Easton man ended Tuesday with a verdict.

Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PAPublished

Trial Continues for Two Brothers Accused of Murder [Video]Trial Continues for Two Brothers Accused of Murder

The agent’s older brother gave his testimony in court.

Credit: KRGVPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Man charged with Lyra McKee murder accused of picking up casings, court told

A man charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee is accused of picking up casings from the bullets used to kill her, a court heard.
Belfast Telegraph

Man charged with Lyra McKee murder

A man has been charged with the murder of Lyra McKee.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.