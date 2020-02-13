Director of new gay rom-com says he wanted to make a Valentine’s Day film ‘queer boys wouldn’t have to translate’
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Screenwriter and director of queer rom-com The Thing About Harry Peter Paige has said that he wanted to make a romantic comedy that queer boys “wouldn’t have to translate.” The film, which will air on Freeform for Valentine’s Day, stars Jake Borelli, Niko Terho and Karamo Brown. “I spent so...
A new piece of Valentine's Day-inspired street art apparently created by Banksy has appeared in his home city of Bristol. Residents in the Barton Hill area of the city woke up to the artwork on the side of a house this morning (Thurs). It seems to show a young girl firing a slingshot of flowers -...
Commuters chugging down their filter coffee or blankly scrolling on their iPhones may look up and see something a little… different on the London Underground...