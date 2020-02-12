Global  

Liz Truss keeps equalities post in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle – but Esther McVey gets the boot

PinkNews Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Esther McVey has been sacked and Liz Truss remains on in Boris Johnson’s first major reshuffle since the 2019 election. Truss kept her job as equalities minister, meaning she will take responsibility for reforming the Gender Recognition Act (GRA). She also continues to hold the international trade portfolio. After...
