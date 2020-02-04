Global  

Brandon Lewis confirmed as new Northern Ireland Secretary of State

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Brandon Lewis has been confirmed as the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, replacing Julian Smith.
News video: Brides tie the knot in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage

Brides tie the knot in Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage 01:01

 Here come the brides! Congratulations are in order for Sharni Edwards, 27, and Robyn Peoples, 26, who have become Northern Ireland's first same-sex couple to marry.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith sacked by Boris Johnson

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Julian Smith has been sacked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Belfast Telegraph

Smith sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary as PM wields axe

Julian Smith became the first casualty of Boris Johnson’s Government reshuffle after being unceremoniously dumped from the Northern Ireland Office.
Belfast Telegraph


