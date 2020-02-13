Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Touts who preyed on Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift fans jailed after landmark trial

Touts who preyed on Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift fans jailed after landmark trial

Wales Online Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Touts who preyed on Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift fans jailed after landmark trialPeter Hunter and David Smith used multiple identities and computer bots to buy £4m worth of tickets over two-and-a-half years
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Online ticket touts told they could be jailed after landmark trial

Two internet touts who resold tickets worth millions of pounds to high-profile events such as Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift concerts have been told by a judge they...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.