Touts who preyed on Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift fans jailed after landmark trial Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Peter Hunter and David Smith used multiple identities and computer bots to buy £4m worth of tickets over two-and-a-half years Peter Hunter and David Smith used multiple identities and computer bots to buy £4m worth of tickets over two-and-a-half years 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Online ticket touts told they could be jailed after landmark trial Two internet touts who resold tickets worth millions of pounds to high-profile events such as Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift concerts have been told by a judge they...

Belfast Telegraph 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this