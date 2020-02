Coronavirus patient in London diagnosed after 'going to A&E in Uber'

The patient, who contracted the virus in China, turned up at Lewisham hospital's A&E department in south London on Sunday and spoke to staff at the reception desk.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Patient plays violin while surgeons remove brain tumour A patient at King’s College Hospital in London has played the violin while surgeons removed a tumour from her brain. The unusual approach was taken to ensure areas of the patient’s brain.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published 1 day ago Coronavirus Fears Impact London’s Chinatown As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, so too does its economic impact - with businesses in London’s Chinatown feeling the pinch. The area, nestled between the theatre district and landmarks like.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Uber suspends another driver account because of coronavirus The first and only confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus patient in London was diagnosed this week. And it turns out she took an Uber to the hospital to be tested for...

Mashable 1 week ago



Ninth coronavirus case in UK confirmed after patient taken to London hospital Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Witty said the patient was being treated at a specialist NHS centre at Guy's and St Thomas' in London.

Daily Record 1 week ago





Tweets about this