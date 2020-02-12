Global  

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus patient in London diagnosed after 'going to A&E in Uber'The patient, who contracted the virus in China, turned up at Lewisham hospital's A&E department in south London on Sunday and spoke to staff at the reception desk.
 A ninth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the UK after a patient was taken to hospital in London on Wednesday. Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Witty said the patient was being treated at a specialist NHS centre at Guy’s and St Thomas’ in London.

