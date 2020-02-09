Global  

Premier League Darts: Fallon Sherrock draws with Glen Durrant on Premier League debut

BBC News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Fallon Sherrock narrowly misses out on another stunning victory, drawing 6-6 with Glen Durrant on her Premier League debut appearance in Nottingham.
