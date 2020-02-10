Global  

Women's Six Nations Q&A: Should women play with smaller ball? Why no Women's Six Nations prize money?

BBC News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Should women play with a different ball? Why is there no Women's Six Nations prize money? BBC Women's Rugby Union Weekly answer listeners' questions.
Should there be a smaller ball? Who is professional? - Women's rugby Q&A

Should women play with a different ball? Why is there no Women's Six Nations prize money? BBC Women's Rugby Union Weekly answer listeners' questions.
