Look inside Susan Boyle's West Lothian council house she has lived in for almost 60 years

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published He's 17, but he plans on being the youngest person to run for city council 01:38 You have to be 18 years old to run for election on Cincinnati's city council, but this teen plans on filing the paperwork to run once he reaches that milestone next year. "I've been [politically] active since I was 11 years old," Alford said. "I've worked on President Obama's campaign. Most recently,...