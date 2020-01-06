Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Look inside Susan Boyle's West Lothian council house she has lived in for almost 60 years

Look inside Susan Boyle's West Lothian council house she has lived in for almost 60 years

Daily Record Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Look inside Susan Boyle's West Lothian council house she has lived in for almost 60 yearsDespite the record sales and sell-out shows the Blackburn native still lives in her council house which she has called home for nearly 60 years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: He's 17, but he plans on being the youngest person to run for city council

He's 17, but he plans on being the youngest person to run for city council 01:38

 You have to be 18 years old to run for election on Cincinnati's city council, but this teen plans on filing the paperwork to run once he reaches that milestone next year. "I've been [politically] active since I was 11 years old," Alford said. "I've worked on President Obama's campaign. Most recently,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pubgoers have brought a 700-year-old tradition back to life by scrambling and fighting with rival villagers - over a piece of LE [Video]Pubgoers have brought a 700-year-old tradition back to life by scrambling and fighting with rival villagers - over a piece of LE

Pubgoers have brought a 700-year-old tradition back to life by scrambling and fighting with rival villagers - over a piece of LEATHER.The annual event sees a large scrum formed by competing teams who..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published


Tweets about this

rachellh

Rachel Hubbard #NotMyGovernment #NotMyPM RT @read_most: Look inside Susan Boyle's West Lothian council house she has lived in for almost 60 years https://t.co/yKM5Wpgu6Y https://t.… 8 minutes ago

read_most

News Read Most in 24 Hours Look inside Susan Boyle's West Lothian council house she has lived in for almost 60 years https://t.co/yKM5Wpgu6Y https://t.co/2modj5YI8a 7 hours ago

wesley_correa_

Wesley Correa RT @OK_Magazine: Take a look around @SusanBoyle's house exclusively with OK! Get the full story: https://t.co/P3JWXARlvx https://t.co/WQglN… 9 hours ago

OK_Magazine

OK! Magazine Take a look around @SusanBoyle's house exclusively with OK! Get the full story: https://t.co/P3JWXARlvx https://t.co/WQglNIKmN8 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.