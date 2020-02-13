Attorney General William Barr rounds on Donald Trump
Friday, 14 February 2020 () US Attorney General William Barr has put himself on a possible collision course with Donald Trump by saying the president’s tweets about legal matters make it impossible for him to perform his duties.
President Donald Trump’s post-impeachment acquittal behavior is casting a chill in Washington.
Attorney General William Barr emerged Tuesday as a key ally in the president’s quest for vengeance.
Specifically, against the law enforcement and national security establishment that initiated the...
No puppet, no puppet President Donald Trump can't contain his enthusiasm over how Attorney General William Barr faithfully carries his water. "Congratulations to... Newsday Also reported by •Seattle Times
