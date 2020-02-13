Global  

Attorney General William Barr rounds on Donald Trump

Friday, 14 February 2020
US Attorney General William Barr has put himself on a possible collision course with Donald Trump by saying the president’s tweets about legal matters make it impossible for him to perform his duties.
News video: Eyebrows Raised By Trump's 'Really Shocking' Meddling In Stone Case

Eyebrows Raised By Trump's 'Really Shocking' Meddling In Stone Case 00:49

 President Donald Trump’s post-impeachment acquittal behavior is casting a chill in Washington. Attorney General William Barr emerged Tuesday as a key ally in the president’s quest for vengeance. Specifically, against the law enforcement and national security establishment that initiated the...

Recent related news from verified sources

Barr tells Trump to stop tweeting about Stone case; juror calls it 'appalling'

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Thursday pushed back against Donald Trump after the president's attacks on the prosecutors, judge and jury in the trial of...
Reuters

Barr barks a declaration of independence from Trump. Really?

No puppet, no puppet President Donald Trump can't contain his enthusiasm over how Attorney General William Barr faithfully carries his water. "Congratulations to...
Newsday Also reported by •Seattle Times

