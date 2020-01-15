Global  

Body of missing British hiker found in New Zealand

Wales Online Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Body of missing British hiker found in New ZealandStephanie Simpson disappeared over the weekend
Recent related videos from verified sources

Body of missing British hiker in New Zealand found [Video]Body of missing British hiker in New Zealand found

Police in New Zealand have found the body of missing British hiker, Stephanie Simpson. The 32-year-old was reported missing after not turning up to her job as a gardener in the nearby Wanaka area.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

British tourist dies falling off Australian cliff taking selfie [Video]British tourist dies falling off Australian cliff taking selfie

SYDNEY — A British woman is sadly no longer around after taking a plunge off a cliff in Australia—while trying to selfie. News Corp Australia reports that 21-year-old Madalyn Davis was at..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand police find body of missing British hiker

New Zealand police on Friday found the body of a British backpacker who went missing in the South Island after the area was hit by heavy rain and floods.
Reuters

Family desperate after British hiker goes missing in New Zealand 


Telegraph.co.uk

