Hull City v Swansea City

BBC Local News: Humberside -- Preview followed by live coverage of Friday's Championship game between Hull City and Swansea City.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Hull and Swansea share points after eight-goal thriller Hull City and Swansea City have to be content with a point apiece as a remarkable Championship encounter ends 4-4.

BBC News 5 hours ago



Hull and Swansea share eight goals in incredible game Hull City and Swansea City have to be content with a point apiece as a remarkable Championship encounter ends 4-4.

BBC News 5 hours ago





Tweets about this