Sacked Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith says future plans involve 'going to the pub'

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Sacked Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith says future plans involve 'going to the pub'Outgoing Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has said his future plans involve "going to the pub" following his sacking by Prime Minister Boris Johnson
News video: Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins

Julian Smith sacked as Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins 00:40

 Julian Smith has been sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary as Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle begins. He was the first casualty, with Esther McVey and Andrea Leadsom then also losing their positions.

Sacked Julian Smith: 'I'll go to the pub' [Video]Sacked Julian Smith: 'I'll go to the pub'

Julian Smith MP, who was sacked from his position as Northern Ireland Secretary in the PM's cabinet reshuffle, speaks about his plans for the future.

Julian Smith speaks before being sacked from government [Video]Julian Smith speaks before being sacked from government

Julian Smith has been sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary. Before the announcement, Mr Smith was asked by a reporter if he was concerned that he might lose his position in the cabinet. Report by..

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith sacked by Boris Johnson

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Julian Smith has been sacked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Belfast Telegraph

Smith sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary as PM wields axe

Julian Smith became the first casualty of Boris Johnson’s Government reshuffle after being unceremoniously dumped from the Northern Ireland Office.
Belfast Telegraph


