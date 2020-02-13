Sacked Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith says future plans involve 'going to the pub'

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Sacked Julian Smith: 'I'll go to the pub' Julian Smith MP, who was sacked from his position as Northern Ireland Secretary in the PM's cabinet reshuffle, speaks about his plans for the future. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 00:09Published now Julian Smith speaks before being sacked from government Julian Smith has been sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary. Before the announcement, Mr Smith was asked by a reporter if he was concerned that he might lose his position in the cabinet. Report by.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:48Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith sacked by Boris Johnson Northern Ireland Secretary of State Julian Smith has been sacked by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Belfast Telegraph 1 day ago



Smith sacked as Northern Ireland Secretary as PM wields axe Julian Smith became the first casualty of Boris Johnson’s Government reshuffle after being unceremoniously dumped from the Northern Ireland Office.

Belfast Telegraph 1 day ago





Tweets about this