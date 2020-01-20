Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Mariah Carey officially joins Pussycat Dolls on star-studded Brighton Pride line-up

Mariah Carey officially joins Pussycat Dolls on star-studded Brighton Pride line-up

PinkNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Contain your excitement, because Mariah Carey has been announced as the headliner of this year’s Brighton Pride festival. The gay icon will follow in the footsteps of Kylie Minogue and Britney Spears by headlining the UK’s biggest Pride festival. Carey, who is the best-selling female artist of all time, will...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mariah Carey accuses ex-assistant of destroying evidence [Video]Mariah Carey accuses ex-assistant of destroying evidence

Mariah Carey has accused her former assistant Lianna Shakhnazarian of "intentionally" destroying key evidence in their ongoing legal battle over allegations of blackmail.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Mariah Carey to be inducted Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame [Video]Mariah Carey to be inducted Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Carey was recently announced as one of the 14 legendary musicians to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pussycat Dolls revealed as Brighton Pride weekend headline act

BRIGHTON Pride bosses have broken their silence and announced the weekend's first headline act.
The Argus


Tweets about this

steveshg

steveshg RT @PinkNews: Mariah Carey officially joins Pussycat Dolls on star-studded Brighton Pride line-up https://t.co/yOuU8JhOmf 1 hour ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Mariah Carey officially joins Pussycat Dolls on star-studded Brighton Pride line-up https://t.co/yOuU8JhOmf 1 hour ago

blurboi

blurboi 🐨🦘 RT @PinkNews: Mariah Carey officially joins Pussycat Dolls on star-studded Brighton Pride line-up https://t.co/yOuU8JhOmf 1 hour ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Mariah Carey officially joins Pussycat Dolls on star-studded Brighton Pride line-up https://t.co/yOuU8JhOmf 1 hour ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Mariah Carey officially joins Pussycat Dolls on star-studded Brighton Pride line-up… https://t.co/BxQSYsD4Mh 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.