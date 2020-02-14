Global  

Harry Miller: Former officer's transgender tweets ruled lawful

BBC Local News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Humberside -- Harry Miller took legal action after police recorded alleged transphobic tweets as a hate incident.
Ex-police officer's transgender tweets lawful

Harry Miller took legal action after police recorded alleged transphobic tweets as a hate incident.
Fair Cop founder Harry Miller in partial court win over transgender 'hate incidents' involving Humberside Police

Fair Cop founder Harry Miller in partial court win over transgender 'hate incidents' involving Humberside PoliceHarry Miller made the headlines after Humberside Police arrived at his place at work to investigate a social media post
