Father and brother of Briton fighting in Syria face court on terror charges

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The father and brother of a British volunteer fighting against Islamic State in Syria have appeared in court charged with terrorism offences.
Recent related news from verified sources

Father and brother of British man who fought against Isis in Syria charged with terror offences

Daniel Newey joined the YPG while it was fighting Isis but returned to Syria during battles against Turkish forces
Independent

