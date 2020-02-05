Global  

Fear that DIY SOS in Cheltenham could miss deadline as Storm Dennis puts big build in jeopardy

Stroud Life Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis cause major problems at Charlton Kings site for Nick Knowles and his team, and lead to public appeal for turf donation.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Storm Dennis to strike just a week after Ciara

Storm Dennis to strike just a week after Ciara 00:48

 The fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season, Dennis, is set to bring a second consecutive weekend of wet and windy weather after Ciara struck the UK with winds of up to 97mph. Gusts of 50mph are expected, with more than 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations, the Met Office...

UK braces for more severe weather as Storm Dennis arrives [Video]UK braces for more severe weather as Storm Dennis arrives

Disruption to transport is expected as heavy rain and strong winds are set to batter the UK for a second consecutive weekend. The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings ahead of the arrival of..

Cornish coast battered by huge waves as Storm Dennis approaches UK [Video]Cornish coast battered by huge waves as Storm Dennis approaches UK

Strong winds and huge waves hitting the coast at Porthleven in Cornwall, southwest England as Storm Dennis approaches the UK. Huge waves nearly as high as 40ft are expected to hit Devon and..

DIY SOS and Nick Knowles need someone with a very specific set of skills for Charlton Kings episode

DIY SOS and Nick Knowles need someone with a very specific set of skills for Charlton Kings episodeCan you supply and fit a glass balustrade? Or are you a tiler or decorator who can help on Cheltenham Big Build for BBC show?
Gloucestershire Echo Also reported by •Gloucester Citizen

Storm Dennis: New storm due as UK recovers from Ciara

Storm Dennis is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the UK on Saturday.
BBC News Also reported by •Football.london

