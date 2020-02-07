Global  

Don’t panic, but RuPaul just admitted the fun has ended for him ahead of Drag Race season 12

PinkNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
RuPaul confessed being a drag queen has lost part of its appeal since his stratospheric rise to the top. The Drag Race host got candid while appearing on Late Night With Seth Myers, confessing that he has had to sanitise his act in order to success. “When I got famous, that’s when the drag fun … Continued The...
