Don’t panic, but RuPaul just admitted the fun has ended for him ahead of Drag Race season 12
Friday, 14 February 2020 () RuPaul confessed being a drag queen has lost part of its appeal since his stratospheric rise to the top. The Drag Race host got candid while appearing on Late Night With Seth Myers, confessing that he has had to sanitise his act in order to success. “When I got famous, that’s when the drag fun … Continued The...
Send in the divas for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12: Meet the Queens. For this list, we're highlighting the personalities and charms of season 12's contestants of the reality competition television series.
Drag Race has announced its slate of guest judges for the upcoming Season 12, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez(!) joining Jeff Goldblum, Whoopi Goldberg, Robyn and... PinkNews Also reported by •Billboard.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
News Read Most in 24 Hours Don't panic, but RuPaul just admitted the fun has ended for him ahead of Drag Race season 12 https://t.co/JsIGv2jMD7 https://t.co/5qTehESz3o 6 hours ago
๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Don’t panic, but RuPaul just admitted the fun has ended for him ahead of Drag Race season 12… https://t.co/LKspcloN5y 7 hours ago
PinkNews Don’t panic, but RuPaul just admitted the fun has ended for him ahead of Drag Race season 12
https://t.co/xoIfFjSGhf 7 hours ago