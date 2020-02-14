The Flash and Vampire Diaries star Rick Cosnett just came out as gay in an inspiring video Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Flash actor Rick Cosnett came out as gay in a touching video, imploring the world to live their truth “everyday”. With the blessed DNA of being Hugh Grant’s cousin, the director, who plays detective Eddie Thawne on the television series, case out over Instagram. In the clip captioned “Just me,... 👓 View full article

