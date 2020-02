Billie Eilish released her James Bond theme “No Time To Die” and suddenly, we’re all 007 fans. “No Time To Die” will receive its live debut at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, February 18, with Eilish accompanied by film composer Hans Zimmer and The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr. Eilish released the...



Recent related videos from verified sources The Brit Awards 2020 Highlights Lewis Capaldi and Dave were the big winners of the night, with outstanding performances from all, including Billie Eillish, who performed her new James Bond theme with Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published 2 hours ago Billie Eilish has felt 'very hated recently' Billie Eilish admitted she has felt "very hated recently" and burst into tears as she won her first BRIT Award. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:50Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Billie Eilish's James Bond Theme Song, 'No Time to Die' - Listen & Read the Lyrics! Billie Eilish‘s highly anticipated James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die,” is here! The 18-year-old When We All Asleep, Where Do We Go? singer premiered...

Just Jared 5 days ago



At Last, Billie Eilish's James Bond Theme Song Is Here "No Time to Die," the theme to the first new Bond film since 2015, trades on the moody melancholy of the newly minted Grammy winner.

NPR 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this