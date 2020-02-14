Super League: Hull FC v St Helens - Tommy Makinson returns to Saints' squad

BBC Local News: Humberside -- St Helens and England winger Tommy Makinson is fit to face Hull FC in Sunday's Super League fixture at KCOM Stadium.

