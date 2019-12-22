Alan Solomons: Worcester Warriors needed break from Premiership action

BBC Local News: Hereford and Worcester -- Worcester Warriors needed their three-week break from Premiership action, says director of rugby Alan Solomons

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Worcester Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Donation Box From Animal Shelter WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:25Published on December 22, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Bath BBC Local News: Hereford and Worcester -- Team news as Worcester Warriors host Bath in Saturday's Premiership fixture at Sixways.

BBC Local News 3 days ago





Tweets about this