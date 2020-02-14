Global  

Ex-Exeter councillor accused of £10,000 benefits fraud

BBC Local News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Devon -- Ex-Conservative councillor Catherine Pierce is accused of committing £10,000 worth of benefits fraud.
