Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez channels Drag Race royalty while shutting down right-wing haters

PinkNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ guest judge stint on Drag Race season 12 has gone down about as well as you’d expect with conservative critics, but fortunately the Democrat knows just how to deal with haters. Just when you thought she’d hit peak icon levels, Ocasio-Cortez revealed she had “pledged...
News video: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Doesn't Seem Bothered By Conservatives

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Doesn't Seem Bothered By Conservatives 00:32

 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be a host on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for Season 12. According to the HuffPost, other hosts include Jeff Goldblum and Nicki Minaj. Yet Ocasio-Cortez’s created a lot of controversy by conservatives, saying it would be “unpatriotic.” One person said: “The...

