TV host obliterates right-winger over bizarre claims about Pete Buttigieg’s ‘masculinity’, live on air

PinkNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
A CNN host skewered a conservative commentator for defending right-wing radio personality Rush Limbaugh’s recent anti-gay attacks against Pete Buttigieg. Limbaugh’s attempt to hamstring Buttigieg’s campaign drew bipartisan criticism after he questioned how the Democrat kissing his husband onstage would...
Rush Limbaugh's 'Mayor Pete' Obsession

Rush Limbaugh's 'Mayor Pete' Obsession

 Radio host Rush Limbaugh can't stop talking about Pete Buttigieg's relationship.

