Cambridge weather: Latest forecast of the exact times Storm Dennis will tear through the region

The fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season, Dennis, is set to bring a second consecutive weekend of wet and windy weather after Ciara struck the UK with winds of up to 97mph. Gusts of 50mph are expected, with more than 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations, the Met Office...
Disruption to transport is expected as heavy rain and strong winds are set to batter the UK for a second consecutive weekend. The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings ahead of the arrival of..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published