Anti-LGBT Republican Lindsey Graham emerges as unlikely voice of reason and defends Pete Buttigieg

PinkNews Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Anti-LGBT Republican senator Lindsey Graham has called out right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh over his attacks on Pete Buttigieg. The South Carolina senator spoke out after Limbaugh, who Trump personally awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom last week, claimed on Tuesday that Pete Buttigieg kissing his husband causes...
 WBZ TV's Kristina Rex reports.

