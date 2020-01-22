Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Sheffield Wednesday v Reading

Sheffield Wednesday v Reading

BBC Local News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Sheffield Wednesday and Reading.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Teenager hit by police baton after football violence ‘could have been killed’ [Video]Teenager hit by police baton after football violence ‘could have been killed’

A football fan who filmed the moment a 16-year-old was hit over the head by a police officer’s baton said the youth could have been killed. South Yorkshire Police is investigating what happened after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

GMI Reading Day Wednesday [Video]GMI Reading Day Wednesday

GMI Reading Day Wednesday

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday

BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.
BBC Local News Also reported by •Daily StarFootball FanCastBBC SportTamworth Herald

"Should have gone 18 months ago", "Get rid" - Loads of Sheffield Wednesday fans lay into "fraud"

Sheffield Wednesday fans lay into attacking midfielder Fernando Forestieri after a Sheffield Star article was posted about him earlier in the week.
Football FanCast Also reported by •BBC Sport

Tweets about this

readingfclive

Reading FC News Pre-match guide for #swfc v #readingfc https://t.co/7Cgf3vzYSz 34 minutes ago

getlucy

Lucy Thorne RT @jonathanl50: Your essential pre-match guide to tomorrow's game in Yorkshire #readingfc #swfc https://t.co/bqKupaHmiK 1 hour ago

berkshire_live

Berkshire Live All you need to know about Royals' big game this weekend https://t.co/kbiawTFw5D 1 hour ago

jonathanl50

Jonathan Low Your essential pre-match guide to tomorrow's game in Yorkshire #readingfc #swfc https://t.co/bqKupaHmiK 2 hours ago

LoveSheffieldUK

We ♥ Sheffield! Sheffield Wednesday v Reading https://t.co/VbONxvk6pT https://t.co/XEvAFHMVux 2 hours ago

readingfclive

Reading FC News Injury news, pundit's prediction and lots more to have a look through #readingfc #swfc https://t.co/PLhjyA6N6B 3 hours ago

jonathanl50

Jonathan Low Big match preview for tomorrow #readingfc https://t.co/bqKupaHmiK 4 hours ago

AshleyLBooker

Ashley Booker The lowdown on tomorrow’s opponents https://t.co/Pd6u2kAyDH #swfc 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.