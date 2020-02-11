Global  

Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes smash England to imposing total

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Moeen Ali’s late cameo of 39 from only 11 balls propelled England to 204 for seven as they sought to level the Twenty20 series against South Africa at Durban.
