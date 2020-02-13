Global  

Harrison Ford reveals surprising Indiana Jones 5 news

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Harrison Ford has revealed filming on the fifth Indiana Jones movie may begin this summer.
'Indiana Jones 5' to Film This Summer, According to Harrison Ford

'Indiana Jones 5' to Film This Summer, According to Harrison Ford

 Another installment to the 'Indiana Jones' franchise is on the way, with Harrison Ford revealing that production will begin late summer.

Harrison Ford, New Indiana Jones Movie Soon

(CNN) The man who plays Indiana Jones and is ready for his next crusade. Actor Harrison Ford told Ellen DeGeneres in an appearance on her talk show that production on the fifth Indiana Jones movie is..

'Indiana Jones 5' Filming This Summer, First Look at Robert Pattison as Batman & More

'Indiana Jones 5' Filming This Summer, First Look at Robert Pattison as Batman & More

Harrison Ford Leaks Details About the New 'Indiana Jones' Movie

Harrison Ford is dishing about the upcoming Indiana Jones film! The 77-year-old actor made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (February...
Harrison Ford on returning to play Indiana Jones

In this preview of a conversation with correspondent Lee Cowan to be broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" on February 16, Harrison Ford, the actor who has played...
