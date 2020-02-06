Global  

Eoin Morgan hails Tom Curran’s death bowling after England level T20 series

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Eoin Morgan was full of praise for Tom Curran after the paceman held his nerve to help England secure a dramatic two-run win over South Africa at Durban to level the Twenty20 series.
