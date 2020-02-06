Hull City 4-4 Swansea City: Points shared in eight-goal thriller

Yazeed Le Roux RT @SkyFootball: Rhian Brewster scores late for Swansea! 🔥 The #LFC loanee bounces back from his injury in style...🎯 Watch the Sky Bet C… 4 minutes ago

Dai Sport Steve Cooper Admits It's Been A Bad Week For Swansea City . . . And The Clock Is Ticking https://t.co/Vtq3NUsONF via @Dai_Sport_ 1 hour ago

Dai Sport RT @Graham_Thomas: Steve Cooper Admits It's Been A Bad Week For Swansea City . . . And The Clock Is Ticking https://t.co/pfXaYMLs7y via @Da… 1 hour ago

Graham Thomas Steve Cooper Admits It's Been A Bad Week For Swansea City . . . And The Clock Is Ticking https://t.co/pfXaYMLs7y via @Dai_Sport_ 1 hour ago

Yorkshire Post Sport "Hull had enough firepower to score four goals against Swansea City last night, only for their injury-hit defence t… https://t.co/dc2mzhNp0O 1 hour ago

KELLYM🐯RE Hull City 4 – 4 Swansea Highlights [Watch] https://t.co/HhAlwOAShz https://t.co/A65Jr5gwvi 2 hours ago

SON OF JACOB!!!! RT @SkyFootball: What a response! 💥 Swansea cut through the Tigers and Routledge finishes it off - what a run from Conor Gallagher! Watc… 2 hours ago