Hull City 4-4 Swansea City: Points shared in eight-goal thriller

BBC Local News Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: South West Wales -- Hull City and Swansea City have to be content with a point apiece as a remarkable Championship encounter ends 4-4.
Recent related news from verified sources

Hull and Swansea share eight goals in incredible game

Hull City and Swansea City have to be content with a point apiece as a remarkable Championship encounter ends 4-4.
Injury curse, Sean McLoughlin's debut, Marcus Maddison - Hull City talking points from Reading draw

Injury curse, Sean McLoughlin's debut, Marcus Maddison - Hull City talking points from Reading drawThe talking points from Hull City's 1-1 draw against Reading at the Madejski Stadium
Hull Daily Mail

Tweets about this

YazeedL7Red

Yazeed Le Roux RT @SkyFootball: Rhian Brewster scores late for Swansea! 🔥 The #LFC loanee bounces back from his injury in style...🎯 Watch the Sky Bet C… 4 minutes ago

Dai_Sport_

Dai Sport Steve Cooper Admits It's Been A Bad Week For Swansea City . . . And The Clock Is Ticking https://t.co/Vtq3NUsONF via @Dai_Sport_ 1 hour ago

Dai_Sport_

Dai Sport RT @Graham_Thomas: Steve Cooper Admits It's Been A Bad Week For Swansea City . . . And The Clock Is Ticking https://t.co/pfXaYMLs7y via @Da… 1 hour ago

Graham_Thomas

Graham Thomas Steve Cooper Admits It's Been A Bad Week For Swansea City . . . And The Clock Is Ticking https://t.co/pfXaYMLs7y via @Dai_Sport_ 1 hour ago

YPSport

Yorkshire Post Sport "Hull had enough firepower to score four goals against Swansea City last night, only for their injury-hit defence t… https://t.co/dc2mzhNp0O 1 hour ago

iamkellymore

KELLYM🐯RE Hull City 4 – 4 Swansea Highlights [Watch] https://t.co/HhAlwOAShz https://t.co/A65Jr5gwvi 2 hours ago

BakayokoJames

SON OF JACOB!!!! RT @SkyFootball: What a response! 💥 Swansea cut through the Tigers and Routledge finishes it off - what a run from Conor Gallagher! Watc… 2 hours ago

1904Irrelevants

The Irrelevants What did we see last night?! #hcafc Sunday league defending. A repeat of 1997 and all under the gaze of the lowes… https://t.co/sNFZK4ZAqO 3 hours ago

