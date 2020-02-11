Friends star David Schwimmer has his say on Burton's famous love-hate product

Prolific North Friends star David Schwimmer is to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story https://t.co/nJttd0wfXd @DavidSchwimmer 12 hours ago ... RT @JustJared: David Schwimmer is trying to clear the air about the rumored #FriendsReunion - Read what he had to say here: https://t.co/g0… 1 day ago In Comedy What's on TV tonight: Friends star David Schwimmer returns to comedy in Intelligence https://t.co/NLq6i6EUP1 1 day ago News for Cheltenham What Friends star David Schwimmer says about Cheltenham's GCHQ ahead of Sky comedy series Intelligence… https://t.co/8bGkH48XWl 2 days ago Theodore99 'Friends' star David Schwimmer defends show from backlash as he insists 'it was a different time' https://t.co/DXwnDHjao6 via @yahooNewsUK 2 days ago RushReads David Schwimmer says daughter is a 'self-declared vegetarian' as he discusses parenthood: Friends star says daughte… https://t.co/Q7GKL73t69 4 days ago Sonia Sharma Can't wait to watch this. #cbeebies #davidschwimmer #Friends #Parents https://t.co/272fdP844B 4 days ago Radio Times Friends star David Schwimmer to read a #BedtimeStory on CBeebies https://t.co/UwYwfAQDY4 https://t.co/STXlenmEq1 5 days ago