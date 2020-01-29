Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Dynamic duo are aiming to be the next Ant and Dec

Dynamic duo are aiming to be the next Ant and Dec

The Argus Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
You might recognise Max and Harvey from X Factor: Celebrity. But to a younger generation of viewers, the identical twins are more than that - presenters, singers and role models. Alex Green speaks to the brothers as they prepare to embark on their largest UK music tour yet.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Crazy couple have reached their 945th mini golf course visit [Video]Crazy couple have reached their 945th mini golf course visit

An iron-willed couple are set to putt themselves into the records books - by playing every crazy-golf course in Britain. Richard and Emily Gottfried have spent the last 14 years travelling the country..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published

NTAs 2020: Ant and Dec want to win 'Rear of the Year' next! [Video]NTAs 2020: Ant and Dec want to win "Rear of the Year" next!

The UK's most loved presenting duo, Ant and Dec have now won 19 National TV Awards in a row and reflect on it being a rocky time recently. Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 02:08Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.