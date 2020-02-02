Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome fourth child and reveal cute name

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome fourth child and reveal cute name

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome fourth child and reveal cute nameIt's the fourth child for Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, who also have daughter Teddy, son Charlton and daughter Coco, who was born via the same surrogate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's Valentine's Day baby surprise!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's Valentine's Day baby surprise! 01:28

 Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have announced the birth of their fourth child!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Robbie Williams did 'the most middle-aged thing' for his birthday [Video]Robbie Williams did 'the most middle-aged thing' for his birthday

Robbie Williams wanted to do "the most middle-aged thing" for his birthday: which was playing golf!

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:11Published

Vogue Williams plans to welcome second child this year [Video]Vogue Williams plans to welcome second child this year

Vogue Williams hopes to welcome her second child with husband Spencer Matthews this year after difficult pregnancy with one-year-old Theodore.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome fourth child


ContactMusic

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field announce birth of fourth child via surrogate

'We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms,' Ayda Williams writes on Instagram
Independent


Tweets about this

NaijaOlofofo

NaijaOlofofo.com Singer Robbie Williams And Wife Ayda Field Welcome Their Fourth Child Via Surrogate https://t.co/x2pXDJhnAh https://t.co/7jZkSkMc58 3 minutes ago

EmreYeten77

Emre YETEN RT @Independent: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field announce birth of fourth child via surrogate https://t.co/cS1otQ0XHT 5 minutes ago

bbngnews

In other News😲📰... RT @bbngnews: Singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field welcome their 4th child via surrogate https://t.co/CWPUiGkwlX 5 minutes ago

MarkTodd

Music news From Music News - Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome fourth child via surrogate mother https://t.co/RAFyRsctLW #musicnews 6 minutes ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome fourth child via surrogate mother - The former Take That star and his spouse… https://t.co/9e7mpYPlx2 8 minutes ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Robbie William's wife Ayda Field dropped huge baby clue four months ago https://t.co/aSXgxjHnPa https://t.co/S16SsT8vZh 10 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Robbie Williams and Ayda Field announce birth of fourth child via surrogate https://t.co/cS1otQ0XHT 10 minutes ago

HarleyQuinnJM

♠️♥️[email protected] [email protected] Bl¤nDe♥️♠️🃏♦️ RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome fourth child via surrogate mother - #robbiewilliams @robbi… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.